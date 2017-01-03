Planning for the New Year

A note for the Editor.

As our lives settle past the holidays and into the winter months, I’m reminded to use this quiet time to plan. I’d like to give consideration to the newness of 2017 now, while I can, rather than wonder where it all went come next fall. This issue might just help with some planning for our readers as well, with topics like travel (to my home state of Texas), setting goals for better eating practices in the new year and even planning for a home addition.

We enjoy talking about food in every issue. With the new year ahead, we’ve taken a look at some local options to provide your families with healthy meals affordably and conveniently. Set to open this month, Nathan Flynt’s 2 Son’s Kitchen gets a great preview in this issue. We’ve given you a glimpse of what he’s serving up at his new downtown location.

I’m especially happy to showcase the details of the progress for the new Erlanger Children’s Hospital. After the school bus tragedy last November, the professionals at Erlanger showed our community that indeed we have world class talent in Chattanooga, but have been severely lacking with regard to the facility itself. Families of children affected were having to manage the worst of life’s situations elbow to elbow in the ICU without privacy nor physical space to grieve. In a conversation with an Erlanger official, I learned that there had been an anonymous $10,000 donation made just a few days after. My hope is that generosity will continue in order to complete the funding for this worthwhile project.

It’s all in the plan, of course. In my new role as managing editor, I’m looking forward to personal and professional growth and feeling lucky to have the opportunity. Happy New Year!