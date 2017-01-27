UTC Departments of Performing Arts and Art to Lead inSIGHT [ℹ️ City Guide] Community Conversation Event.

UTC’s Jonathan McNair and Jordan Amirkhani will lead Eyes and Ears: Exploring the Intersection of Music and Art, a conversation examining those intersections and the collaborative efforts behind them at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at Granfalloon (400 East Main Street).

The event is the fourth of UTC’s new inSIGHT Series, conversational community events that align thematically with the programs for the Patten Performance Series. Eyes and Ears will cultivate conversation and participation in advance of a performance by the multiple-Grammy winning new music ensemble Eighth Blackbird on February 6th at the UTC Fine Arts Center.

The UTC Fine Arts Center, UTC Department of Performing Arts, the UTC Art Department, and the Ruth S. Holmberg Professor of American Music are sponsoring the event.

Professor Amirkhani obtained her PhD in the History and Philosophy of Modern European Art at the University of Kent in the United Kingdom, and has published articles and catalogue essays on various aspects of modern and contemporary art and visual culture. Before accepting her current appointment, Professor Amirkhani held curatorial positions at The Royal Academy in London and The Phillips Collection in Washington, DC. Composer Jonathan B. McNair has had performances of his music across the USA and in five other countries on three continents. He is actively involved in organizing performances of contemporary music in academic and community settings in Chattanooga. He is currently the Ruth S. Holmberg Professor of American Music at UTC, where he serves as Coordinator of Music Theory and Composition.

This event is free and open to the public. Food and drink will be available for purchase at Granfalloon.