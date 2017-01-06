Erlanger Hosts Chattanooga Market

Erlanger Health System announced that a smaller version of the popular Chattanooga Market will be held every week beginning Friday, January 6th, 10:30am-1:30pm. Created primarily for Erlanger employees but open to the community, the arrangement allows some of the community’s busiest folks to participate in local food shopping.

“As a health provider, it was important to us that our doctors, nurses and all employees have access to local farms and food artisans for fresh, healthy options, right at their work,” says Chris Vaughn, Director of Marketing at Erlanger. “We promote a healthy lifestyle and want our employees and visitors to the hospital to be a part of our practice in doing so.”

The Chattanooga Market ensures that all of its member vendors are properly licensed, insured and are vetted thoroughly. The organization plans to bring 15-20 vendors each Friday from 10:30am to 1:30pm to the hospital. The Market will be set up prominently in the medical mall building each week. The line-up of vendors may vary week to week, and will focus on fresh foods, while occasionally artists will be participating too.

Erlanger has sponsored the Chattanooga Market on Sundays, at the First Tennessee Pavilion, for the past seven years. The solidified relationship with the Chattanooga Market, a non-profit 501(c)(3), allows the hospital to further their goal. Erlanger’s downtown campus will be the first of two hospital extensions for the Market. The second will be at the newly expanded Erlanger East location on Gunbarrel Road this summer.