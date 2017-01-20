Dvořák’s Symphony No. 7 and Hummel’s Concerto for Trumpet with Guest Artist Billy Hunter

The Chattanooga Symphony & Opera, entering their 84th season, presents the Overture to Schubert’s Rosamunde, Hummel’s Concerto for Trumpet featuring Metropolitan Opera Orchestra Principal Trumpet Billy Hunter, and Dvořák’s Symphony No. 7 on Thursday, January 26th, 2017 at 7:30pm in the Tivoli Theatre.

THE MUSIC

Rosamunde Overture, Schubert

Even though this overture never made it into any performances of the play for which it was written, it is performed widely today and is considered one of Schubert’s finest orchestral works.

Concerto for Trumpet, Hummel

Popular and successful composer, Johann Hummel was Haydn’s successor in the court orchestra of Nikolaus II, Prince Esterhazy. Although Hummel was overshadowed by Mozart’s success, Hummel’s trumpet concerto is one of the standards of trumpet symphonic repertoire today.

Dvořák Symphony No. 7

“My new symphony,” Dvořák write to a friend during the creative period of 1884, “must be such as to make a stir in the world.” Composed on a commission from the London Philharmonic Society, the work indeed makes a stir, from its ominous opening through the rhapsodic contrasts of its four movements. – Orrin Howard

THE ARTIST

A rising star in the world of professional orchestras, Billy Hunter holds the principal trumpet position with the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra and is a frequent performer at festivals around the world. For more information including a Q&A with the artist, log onto chattanoogasymphony.org/event/dvorak-symphony-no-7/.

CONCERT EXTRAS

Open Rehearsal:

The symphony has opened the Tuesday, January 24th evening rehearsal to students, educators, and anyone that wants to get a behind-the-scenes look at the rehearsal process of a professional symphony orchestra. Cost is $5 per person. Rehearsal begins at 7:30PM. Registration is here: chattanoogasymphony.org/education/open- rehearsals-workshops/

Douglas Hedwig with guest CSO Concertmaster Holly Mulcahy host Spotlight Talk, our pre-concert chat held in the Tivoli Dance Studio at 6:45pm on concert night. Following the concert, ticket holders are invited to stay in the lobby for Postlude where they can meet the guest artists and musicians and enjoy complimentary sparkling wine.

TICKETS

Tickets range from $21 to $83 with discounts for students and educators and can be purchased by calling the CSO Box Office at 423.267.8583 or online at chattanoogasymphony.org.