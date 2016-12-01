Chattanooga Market’s Holiday Market

The Chattanooga Market moves indoors during December weekends to the Chattanooga Convention Center. The Chattanooga holiday shopping tradition, Holiday Market, features 200+ local food vendors, artists and crafters each Saturday & Sunday in December offering unique gifts and festive preparations. Shoppers will be able to find one-of-a-kind pottery, custom pieces of art, handcrafted jewelry, local foods, natural bath and body products, locally designed and made apparel, wood furniture, and so much more. Live holiday entertainment including the Chattanooga Girls Choir, Sweet Georgia Sound and several other acoustical performers to capture the holiday spirit. Good ‘ole Santa Claus makes his appearance from 11-2pm for a free photo opportunity each Saturday and Sunday. Hot cocoa, warm lunch and spirits are also available to make the shopping occasion a special one.