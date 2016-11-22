There is More Than One Nut to Crack!

When looking for a holiday getaway weekend, nearby Atlanta may come to mind. Time spent at the newly renovated Ritz Carlton in downtown may be especially interesting to those who enjoy combining attractions, arts and shopping. The hotel’s beautifully appointed rooms have the luxury property living up to its name.

The downtown hotel is located on the corner of Ellis and Peachtree Streets. Guests may pick up the trolley at the corner or walk the few blocks to tour CNN Center. The $35 VIP tour is smaller, with fewer distractions, and definitely more informative. It is available Monday through Saturday. (CNN.com)

Back at the hotel, the festive mood is enhanced by a chic contemporary lobby bar and an early dinner at AG, its signature restaurant. Once known as The Atlanta Grill and now rebranded AG, it offers an experience inspired by Southern hospitality. Chef Josh Fryer focuses on food sourcing that is sustainable and responsible and features local producers throughout the menu.

Order the French onion soup made with the South’s finest Vidalia onions. This is not a salty experience, but the sweet onion and rich locally-made Gruyere cheese create a warm and creamy delight after a chilly afternoon on the street. A hearty steak from the Linz Family Farm or the oxtail-stuffed tortellini are delicious entrees to be combined with local seasonal vegetables. Fresh seafood from the Gulf of Mexico rounds out the menu.

Drawing inspiration from the energy of the city, AG is a contemporary iteration of the steakhouse restaurant, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as classic and craft cocktails, and is located on the second level. In mild weather guests enjoy sitting on the veranda.

The interior of the restaurant combines contemporary and classic elements—plush saddle-colored leather booths, hardwood floors, elegant lighting fixtures and sleek marble table tops.

Thanksgiving Brunch at AG will take place on Thursday, November 24, with reservations from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The cost is $95 per adult and $35 per child, ages five through 12. Reservations may be made by calling the hotel concierge at 404-659-0400 beginning October 1, 2016.

Getting excited about the upcoming holiday will be easy with an exceptional performance of The Nutcracker presented by the Atlanta Ballet at the classic theater destination, The Fox Theatre, only a few blocks from the Ritz Carlton. The production opens on December 9th and runs through the 24th. Tickets range in price from $21.50 to $124.50 for adults and $16.50 to $95.50 for students.

Christmas shoppers will prefer the Ritz Carlton in Buckhead, since it is directly across the street from Phipps Plaza, one of the best collections of designer boutiques in the city. A fabulous indoor pool, spa and fitness center provide a relaxing respite after a satisfying day of shopping. The classic lobby bar and restaurant offer modern Southern cuisine. Also, within easy walking distance of the hotel is St. Cecelia, a fresh and lively bistro-style restaurant serving a strong selection of seafood entrees. It’s a pleasant way to jump-start the holiday season.

See ritzcarlton.com for more information.

Photography courtesy of Ritz Carlton