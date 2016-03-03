WTCI Greater Chattanooga: The Market



“Market” is the latest installment of the Greater Chattanooga series, produced by WTCI. Each Sunday thousands of people visit the First Tennessee Pavilion to enjoy music, food, and buy local produce, art, and hand-made items at The Chattanooga Market. [A complete list of upcoming events can be viewed here]

Holding true to the “producer-only” style, this market was named one of the “Top 10 Public Markets in America” by Frommers and features over 50 farms bringing produce, meats and cheeses with over 130 artisans, live music from the EPB stage and a vibrant array of food trucks. It is a cultural hub and social gathering place. Local chefs source fresh ingredients at the market and visit farm stands for menu inspiration. Entrepreneurs utilize the market’s large audience to launch business ideas and brands.

Greater Chattanooga is a short film series that explores the people and ideas that make us all more aware, happier, and stronger as a community. Viewers can find these online videos both through wtciTV.org and, greaterchattanooga.org as well as watching on-the-go with phones, computers and tablets via YouTube, Facebook and the websites. At home our viewers can also enjoy these films on their HD televisions using products like Apple TV and Roku and the free, easy-to-use PBS app.

WTCI broadcast viewers enjoy interstitials that preview these stories throughout the on-air schedule, followed by a message directing them to see the complete films online at greaterchattanooga.org. Monthly, viewers can tune in on-air to the broadcast to see a variety of topics addressed, including arts and culture, business and news & public affairs.

Since the series debuted, Greater Chattanooga has explored fascinating stories of innovation, entrepreneurial vision, history and culture from around this region. “Blood Assurance is proud to support WTCI’s series, Greater Chattanooga, that tells the stories of this area,” said Blood Assurance’s VP of Marketing, Charlie Callari. “Just as we connect donors to recipients, so does this series connect people through the power of storytelling.”

WTCI serves over 400,000 households in 35 counties, educating, engaging and inspiring exploration through trusted, quality programming and community and education outreach. This series is made possible by support from sponsors, including Blood Assurance and EPB Fiber Optics. Please visit greaterchattanooga.org or contact Shaun Townley @ 423-702-7821 for information about supporting the series.