Grammy Award-Winning Country Artist To Perform at Songbirds Guitar Museum

Grammy award-winning artist Steve Wariner is scheduled to perform at the Songbirds Guitar Museum on April 20. The performance is one of the many stops on Wariner’s stateside tour, which has received rave reviews from concertgoers and critics alike. Twenty albums into his five-decade career, Steve Wariner still has plenty [...]

By | April 12th, 2018|
Chattanooga’s Growing Music Scene

By | April 10th, 2018|

Tivoli Theater Chattanooga has long been known for its deep musical roots. The Empress of the blues Bessie Smith, legendary James Brown drummer Clyde Stubblefield, and Grammy-winning superstar Usher all hail from here. There’s also that Glenn Miller tune...perhaps you’ve heard it. Despite those roots, the link between [...]

Space for Children gets a redesign in Highland Park

By | April 9th, 2018|

Dwell Designed Construction has been renovating numerous buildings on the formerly known Tennessee Temple campus over the past 12+ months. “It has been great to get in these old buildings and turn them into fun, unique spaces where they can be utilized again and revitalize this area of town in [...]

SensaCalm Celebrates 10th Year in Chattanooga

By | March 27th, 2018|

The new year marks a special milestone for local company, SensaCalm. From humble beginnings in the sewing room of a church, to a thriving company employing 35 people and selling over 3 million in weighted blankets a year, SensaCalm is an incredible American small business success story. “Our success has [...]

