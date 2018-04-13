Grammy Award-Winning Country Artist To Perform at Songbirds Guitar Museum
Grammy award-winning artist Steve Wariner is scheduled to perform at the Songbirds Guitar Museum on April 20. The performance is one of the many stops on Wariner’s stateside tour, which has received rave reviews from concertgoers and critics alike. Twenty albums into his five-decade career, Steve Wariner still has plenty [...]
Chattanooga’s Growing Music Scene
Tivoli Theater Chattanooga has long been known for its deep musical roots. The Empress of the blues Bessie Smith, legendary James Brown drummer Clyde Stubblefield, and Grammy-winning superstar Usher all hail from here. There’s also that Glenn Miller tune...perhaps you’ve heard it. Despite those roots, the link between [...]
Space for Children gets a redesign in Highland Park
Dwell Designed Construction has been renovating numerous buildings on the formerly known Tennessee Temple campus over the past 12+ months. “It has been great to get in these old buildings and turn them into fun, unique spaces where they can be utilized again and revitalize this area of town in [...]
Catching up in Columbus
Visitors and residents of Columbus, Georgia enjoy outdoor activities on the 20-mile riverwalk. The longest urban whitewater course in the world—who knew? Not many towns may lay claim to that distinction. Columbus, Georgia does. But that isn’t the only accolade to be noticed on a long weekend in [...]
A Bountiful Harvest
High atop Cagle Mountain, almost hidden from the view of travelers, is a gravel driveway that serves as the entrance to Calvary Chapel Chattanooga’s Farm 58. The driveway leads visitors past grassy fields and rows of meticulously-kept gardens, a patchwork of browns and greens stitched together by fencing. To the [...]
Go West: Huntsville
This story was originally published in the 2012 June/July issue of Chattanooga Magazine. Most of us know the Huntsville of space technology and Wernher von Braun, builder of the Saturn V rocket. The U.S. Space and Rocket Center and Redstone Arsenal have hosted countless school tours and space camp adventures. [...]
SensaCalm Celebrates 10th Year in Chattanooga
The new year marks a special milestone for local company, SensaCalm. From humble beginnings in the sewing room of a church, to a thriving company employing 35 people and selling over 3 million in weighted blankets a year, SensaCalm is an incredible American small business success story. “Our success has [...]